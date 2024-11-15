By JONATHAN SNYDER

Parks Department Superintendent Brandy Fiechter reported that the Harrison Township board has donated $250,000 toward the construction of a new pool for Bluffton.

This donation comes after an interlocal agreement was signed between the Parks Department and Harrison Township board, which allows the township to donate funds for parks initiatives inside township borders. Fiechter described the donation to the Bluffton Park Board Thursday as a “huge upstart” for the pool, which is expected to cost approximately $6 million. Fiechter also said that she has visited different pools around the area for advice about materials and design suggestions for the new pool, including New Haven, Portland and Napoleon.

Jennifer Brink, Bluffton resident, recommended that Fiechter visit Columbus, Indiana’s pool. Brink reported that Columbus’s pool has hosted state competitions for U.S. swim meets, and recommended their adjustable grade at the pool’s floor, which allows for both ease of entry for smaller kids and competitive student meets. Fiechter said she would call Columbus’s pool and ask for other suggestions from them.

Additionally, the Park Board approved Isch Excavating’s bid for riverbank stabilization, directing them to stabilize a 1,100-foot area starting at Wayne Street to the Howard Rich Pavilion. Isch’s bid totaled $145,000, with a $100,000 Lake and River Enhancement grant helping fund the project alongside grants from the Wells County Foundation.

Fiechter said that Isch is looking to slope the bank by taking natural materials, such as root wads, and putting them into the base of the water. Fiechter mentioned that the reinforcement should build up the shoreline at an angle that will not undercut the trail near the area.

The board also approved a $24,300 initiative for Engineering Resources to complete repairs of the basketball court and parking lot at Roush park. Fiechter stated that ARPA funds will pay for the repairs, which will include repairing broken up concrete and asphalt around the pavilion, resurfacing the basketball court and adding a parking lot to help with overflow. The proposal will now head to the Board of Public Works and Safety for final approval.

Fiechter reported that 1,888 people attended the Boo in Bluffton event on Halloween, which impressed the board members John Gerber, Christine Zadylak, Rick McEvoy and Susan Campbell. Pavilion rentals also look to be steadily increasing during November, according to Fiechter.

A transfer of $5,338.57 from the department’s salaries line item was also approved by the board, with $4,979.90 going to the medical insurance and $358.67 going to the public employees retirement fund line items.

Two Indiana Parks and Recreation Association awards were also recognized by the board. Rock Steady Boxing received an award in the Inclusion Program of Excellence category and Campbell won the Distinguished Citizen of the Year award for her 22 years of service.

Additional donations accepted by the Park Board are as follows:

• $510 from the Lion’s Club for new door locks at Lancaster Park.

• Four new benches for Lancaster Park totaling $2,933.98, with Dale and Pat Drummen, Buckets for Santa, Bluffton Sandy Koufax League and the Gene Donaghy family making a donation for one bench.

• $775 for Rock Steady Boxing.

jonathan@news-banner.com