Doris Hiner, 87, of Warren, Indiana, passed away at her daughter’s home on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at 9:27 a.m.

Doris was born on Jan. 27, 1937, in Hartford, Conneticut to Walter and Doris (Gustafson) Smith. She married Leo D. McClain in 1953 and he preceded her in death in 2001.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Walter “Randy” McClain; stepfather, Walter Campbell; siblings, Barbara Stell, Harold Smith, Floyd Smith, Wally Smith, Gilbert Smith and Donald “Doc” Smith; and three great-grandchildren.

Loving survivors include her children, Terry (Renee) McClain of Shoal, Indiana, Tammy (Jim) McNany of Warren, Brian (Barbie) McClain of Poinciana, Florida, Barbie (Dan) Stroud of Warren, and Shawn (Dee) McClain of Poneto; brother, Wesley (Sandy) Smith of Huntington; and sister-in-law Diane Smith of Warren; 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, sevent grea-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N Matilda St. Warren, IN 46792. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana