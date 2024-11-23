I can’t believe we’re at the end of November already. Our office has been busy gearing up for a fun-filled December, and we hope to see you at our exciting holiday events!

Join the Search for Santa’s Helper Dec. 2-18. Children ages 12 and under, get ready for a festive adventure. Peppermint the Elf is hiding in the parks around Bluffton, and it’s your job to find him. Here’s how to play: Keep your eyes peeled for a photo of Peppermint hidden in one of the Bluffton parks. Once you find the photo, take a selfie with it and post it to the Bluffton Parks Facebook Page for a chance to win a special prize. Winners will be randomly selected and notified via Facebook.

Get ready for a paws-itively festive event for your pup. You and your furry friends are invited to our annual Paws & Claus celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Bluffton City Gym. Bring your camera and capture the perfect holiday moment as your pet meets Santa Claus. All pets will receive FREE treats, so bring your clean, leashed companion to join in the fun. Pet-friendly businesses and organizations are welcome to participate as vendors.Contact us at events@blufftonindiana.gov for free table space. We can’t wait to celebrate the holiday season with you and your pets.

A special Toddler Story Time with Mrs. Claus will be held on Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. in the Bluffton City Gym. Toddlers are invited to listen to Mrs. Claus read stories, participate in fun winter crafts, and burn off some energy in a bounce house. This is a free drop-in event.

Santa is coming to town and making a special stop at the Bluffton City Gym. Join us for a magical evening at Winter Wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Bring the whole family to enjoy fun games and activities, a bounce house, and a chance to meet Santa and share your Christmas wish list. This is a free drop-in event.

The Parks Department was happy to be on the Parlor City Christmas Planning Committee again this year. Join us for a fun, family-friendly festival throughout downtown Bluffton on Saturday, Dec. 14. Enjoy carriage and trolley rides, a shopping fair featuring more than 35 vendors, musical entertainment, a goodie walk throughout downtown, reindeer visits, a NEW trampoline show and more. Thanks to our great sponsors, most events are FREE.

Start the new year strong with the Wells Winter Fitness Challenge — now with even more ways to stay active this winter. Pick your challenge, log your progress, and let’s tackle those winter goals together:

Wells Winter 100 Mile Challenge: Walk or run 100 miles by March 21. That’s just 10 miles a week — are you ready to go the distance?

Wells Winter Fitness Minutes Challenge: Stay active with 1,800 minutes of any activity this winter (indoor/outdoor biking, walking, yoga, pickleball, etc.). Aim for 150 minutes a week (30 minutes five times a week), and you’ll be on track.

Kids 50 Mile Challenge: For kids 12 and under — run or walk 50 miles and join in the fun.

All participants receive a Wells Winter Challenge T-shirt, a medal for crossing the finish line by spring, and access to our Strava group. Plus, earn chances for prizes by sharing your journey on Strava or Facebook. Let’s make this winter one to remember. Sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/yx9u7hkf.

Have a great week!