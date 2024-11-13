By HOLLY GASKILL

Twenty-six Norwell High School students have been recognized by the College Board with National Honors.

In a special board meeting at the middle school on Tuesday, Norwell High School Principal Kam Meyer recognized the 26 high school students who received National Honors from the College Board. (Photo provided)

Recipients meet three criteria: at least a B+ grade point average; PSAT scores within the top 10% in the state of Indiana or at least a passing score on two or more Advance Placement exams at the end of their sophomore year; and come from a rural area, are a first-generation college student, or identify as Black, Latino or Native American.

Recipients were Shae Brooks, Madeline Dean, Jasmine Donaldson, Cohen Garrett, Delaney Hoover, Jasper Huneycutt, Jasper Kreigh, Teagan Lesley, Parker McCartney, Emerson Meredith, Kale Meredith, Emma Miller, Hannah Rusu, Rebecca Settle, Ridley Sheets, Lora Smith, Gavin Threewits, Noah Turk, Robert White, Ethan Williamson, Mason Wills, Colby Winkler, Kinsley Young and Dalton Young.

Norwell’s board of trustees recognized the students during their meeting Tuesday.

“This is something that’s super special,” Norwell High School Principal Kam Meyer said. “Normally, (NHS) has anywhere from five to 10 national award winners … This gives students the opportunity to put this on their college scholarship applications. It’s a great resume builder. It’s a great testament to all of the hours of hard work that they put into the classroom.”

holly@news-banner.com