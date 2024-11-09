Home RSS Closures listed for Veterans Day Monday Closures listed for Veterans Day Monday November 9, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Veterans Day on Monday will close some offices for the day, including Wells County government. There is no mail delivery and The News-Banner will not publish Monday. The office will be open. Normal publication and office hours will resume Tuesday. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Heartwarming, handmade gifts for local veterans RSS Child dies, drivers injured after head-on crash RSS Paul Young: A ‘lucky’ Bridgebuster pilot