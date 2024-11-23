Holiday food bank campaign gets another $20,000 match

By MARK MILLER

Activity at the Wells County Food Bank “has been ramping back up this fall,” said Connie Kaehr, who along with Amy Moser coordinate the work of the all-volunteer crew.

Volunteers Genny Isch (in background) and Kara Frank were busy filling client requests at the Wells County Food Bank on a recent Tuesday afternoon. The bulk of the food bank’s annual budget for purchasing food and other items comes from the annual holiday campaign and matching grant. (Photo by Mark Miller)

It was another busy Tuesday afternoon, as clients completed orders to be filled by volunteers in one room while another group of volunteers worked with the clients in a second room where some fresh produce, frozen meats and personal items are available.

The traffic had been “settling down some this summer,” Kaehr said, although she did not have any specific numbers at hand. But it’s been ramping back up, “we never really know why.”

“And there are always more needs as Christmas approaches,” she added, “so we’re gearing up for the usual rush.” In addition to regular food items, the holidays also see increased needs for meats, such as hams, along with personal items such as hats, gloves and scarves.

Hence, it was another relief for Mick Cupp, who has overseen the food bank’s finances for many years to get confirmation that, for the 39th consecutive year, an anonymous local donor will again make a “challenge,” matching donations made to the cause between now and Christmas up to $20,000.

“I say this every year,” Cupp said, “we do not take this for granted, and we count on this fund drive very much.”

While many grocery items and clothing items are donated by local individuals, churches and schools, the food bank must purchase the bulk of what they give away.

“I remember when we used to spend maybe three of 4,000 per month on buying what we need,” Cupp explained. “Now it’s not unusual for that monthly bill to top $6,000, and a good share of the increase comes from inflation. Everybody understands that.”

The purchases are made primarily from Krogers and Troyers in Berne, both of which “give us very nice discounts,” Cupp said.

“We continue to see some new faces each week,” Kaehr noted. Clients must have a referral from the welfare office in order to receive food and clothing items.

Other than liability insurance, all other operating costs are donated, including the building and its utilities.

“And we have such a wonderful crew,” Kaehr said, “and this community comes through every year.

“We are so thankful for what we get,” she continued. “The schools, the churches — it’s pretty amazing.”

Donations can be sent to the Wells County Food Bank, P.O. Box 186, Bluffton IN 46714. The food bank is located at 1254 S. Main St. in Bluffton.

miller@news-banner.com