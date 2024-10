Wanda Lee Rogert, 93, of Montpelier, passed away Sept. 28, 2024 at Albany Health and Rehab. She was born on Aug. 5, 1931, in Fort Scott, Kansas.

Survivors include her sisters, Annita and Gene, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Trubee Rogert, and sons, Thomas and Michael McKinnon.

The family will be having a service at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.