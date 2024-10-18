June A. (Brown) Stoffer Booher, 95, of Montpelier, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne.

Born on July 5, 1929, in Marion, she was the daughter of the late Frank G. and Pearl (Poe) Brown. June graduated from Marion High School in 1947 and worked various jobs before retiring as a secretary from the Marion Rich Plan in the early 1980s.

She was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Montpelier and, along with her husband, Dwight L. Booher, volunteered for 16 years at Helping Hands at the Rome City United Methodist Church while living at Waldron Lake in Rome City. While a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, General Francis Marion chapter, June was also a beautiful singer, a lover of Hallmark movies, and, perhaps most impressively of all, served as the source of the apple-cheeked smiles carried by her surviving family — and there were always reasons to smile around her. She cherished every opportunity she had with her grandchildren (all lovingly nicknamed Henry and Henrietta when she lost track of names as their numbers grew), and they cherished her in turn.

June married Dwight L. Booher on December 27, 1974. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Kay) Stoffer, Larrie (Rhonda) Stoffer, Cathy (John) Shaffer and Lorrie (Dick) Arnold; stepchildren, Brenda Howard, Shelia (Mike) Mosley and Dennis (Dixie) Booher; brother-in-law, Jerry Peterson; sister-in-law, LaVonne Brown; 20 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

June is preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, Steven Stoffer, grandson, Doug Cox, and siblings, Hugh, Melvin, Don, Delmer, and Norman Brown, Janice Rice, and Norma Peterson.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Life Celebration Funeral Home and Cremation Service, located at 4601 S. Western Ave. in Marion.

The family will receive friends and family from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2024, and again on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m.. Interment will follow immediately at Asbury Cemetery in Montpelier.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury Cemetery for maintenance care, addressed to Melody Dollier, 11133 S. 900 W.-90, Montpelier, IN 47359.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.