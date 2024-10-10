Alonzo D. Kahn, 59, of Rossford, Ohio, and a longtime Bluffton resident, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at his residence.

He was born on Dec. 5, 1964, in Wells County, Indiana to Robert E. “Strawberry” and Bertie Lou (Day) Kahn. He attended Southern Wells High School. Alonzo worked for the last 42 years for Hulcher Services as a train wrecker starting at the Bluffton Division and moved to work out of the Toledo, Ohio, Division in 1995.

He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles, and racing cars on the circle dirt track racing circuit. He was always willing to teach others how to do things and was a talented person that could build or fix anything.

Survivors include his children, Heath Alonzo (Alexis Scott) Kahn of Oregon, Ohio, DayLynn Kahn of Rossford, Ohio, Cody R. (Jenna) Kahn of Genoa, Ohio and Gabriel J. (Payton) Kahn of Rossford, Ohio. Alonzo was a loving grandpa and PaPaw to four grandchildren, Castiel Ball, Maya Kahn, Ryan Alonzo Kahn and Delaney Marilyn Kahn.

He is also survived by his siblings, Teresa Waitley of Bluffton, Robin Gaunt of Poneto, April Brandt of Bluffton, Canda Trissell of Bluffton and Kevin C. Kahn of Poneto.

Alonzo is preceded in death by his parents, Strawberry and Bertie Kahn; and a brother, Robert E. Kahn, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with his niece, Brandy Gibson officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow next to his parents at Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier, Indiana.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.