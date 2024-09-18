Shelly L. Reinhard, 59, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 16, 2024, at her residence following an extended illness.

Shelly was born in Fort Wayne, on Aug. 17, 1965, to Stephen A. and Betty J. (Smith) Rhodes; both parents preceded her in death. She was a 1984 graduate of Norwell High School. Shelly worked for several years at Heyerly’s Market in Bluffton and operated her own photography business as well as her own boarding and grooming business. She was a member of the Warren Church of Christ, and was a member of the Decatur Pickleball Club and was an avid bowler with the women’s league.

Shelly is survived by two daughters, Sara (Lance) Fiechter and Megan (Logan) Nusbaumer, both of Bluffton; seven grandchildren, Maeley, Tessa, Coy and Ada Fiechter, and Waylon, Kason and Dalton Nusbaumer; two sisters, Deb Ruble of Bluffton and Theresa (Doug) Hoag of Ossian; a fiance, Ken G. Linder of Warren; former husband, Kevin L. Reinhard of Bluffton; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Mickey Strong will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family request memorials be made in Shelly’s memory to the Donor’s Choice.

