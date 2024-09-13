Richard E. Frederick “Dick”, 87, passed away on Sept. 11, 2024. Dick was born on Nov. 27, 1936 to Raymond and Mina Frederick.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Delores “Dee” Frederick, children, Patsy (Gary) Hoobler and Sheryl (Steve) Cline, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sister, Karen Sue (Susie) Laugle, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings and their spouses, Marilyn (Chuck) Hare, Janet (Ferd) Meehan, Bud (Elaine) Fredericks and Margie (Bud) McBride of Markle, and four nieces.

Friends and family may gather from 4-8 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2024, at 801 Huntington Ave. in Warren. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 16, 2024 with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery located on the Heritage Pointe campus.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.