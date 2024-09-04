Ray Affolder, 89, of Berne, passed away on Aug. 30, 2024.

He was born on March 16, 1935, in Berne to the late Edwin and Dorcie Affolder. On July 14, 1956, he married Phyllis Joan Wolford.

Ray is survived by his loving wife; his children, Mark A. (Lee Ann) Affolder of Berne and Marla J. Lutes of Pennville; grandchildren, Tara McHenry, Michelle Affolder, Hannah Parker, Caleb Lutes, and Christopher Lutes, Brett Affolder, Blake Affolder; six great-grandchildren with another due in late September; and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, James R. “Jim” Affolder; and his siblings, Irene Schindler, Dale Affolder, Edwin “Jack” Affolder, Helen Balsiger, Lillian Grogg and Howard Affolder.

Family and friends are invited to gather and remember Ray from 4-5 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2024, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, located at 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva.

A service to celebrate Ray’s life will follow at 5 p.m., with burial taking place at the M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.