Request For Proposals

for

Guaranteed Savings Contract

Notice is hereby given that the Southern Wells Community Schools shall receive proposals for a Guaranteed Savings Contract until 2:00 p.m. (local time) on October 28, 2024, at the Central Office located at 9120 S 300 W, Poneto, IN 46781. Proposals will be in accordance with IC 36-1-12.5 and the Request for Proposals (RFP) guidelines. For more information contact Trent Lehman, Superintendent at (765) 728-5537.

All Bids must include a proposal with the content and in the format described within the RFP.

The Board reserves the right to terminate this project prior to bids being received, to reject any and all proposals, to waive informalities or irregularities in responses to this RFP, and to be the sole judge of the value and merit of the proposals offered.

nb 9/19, 9/26

hspaxlp