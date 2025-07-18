NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS

ESTATE NO.

90C01-2507-EU-000029

THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WELLS COUNTY

Notice is hereby given that KEMBERLEY D. BOWER was on the 14th day of July, 2025, appointed as Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF KENNETH D. MILLER, deceased, who died on the 25th day of June, 2025.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED AT BLUFFTON, INDIANA, THIS 14th DAY OF July, 2025.

Beth Davis

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT

COURT FOR WELLS

COUNTY, INDIANA

nb 7/18, 7/25

hspaxlp