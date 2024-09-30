Carolyn J. Graham, 94, of Bluffton, passed away early Friday morning, Sept. 27, 2024, at her home.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1930 in Bluffton to James and Thriece (White) Goldsberry. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1947. Carolyn was able to raise her children at home while assisting her husband on the family farm. She was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, First Presbyterian Church and Psi Iota Xi.

On Oct. 3, 1948, Carolyn and James R. Graham were married in Bluffton. They shared 57 years of marriage before his passing on July 24, 2006.

Survivors include her children, Michael (Connie) Graham, Patrick Graham and Robert Graham, all of Bluffton, and Peggy Graham of Ossian; along with 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Barbara (Jack) Sprunger of Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James; her daughter, Linda Sue Kunkel; and her parents.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Jeff Lemler officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Friends of the Wells Animal Shelter and can be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.