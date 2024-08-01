Home RSS Two plead guilty to drug dealing and counterfeiting charges Two plead guilty to drug dealing and counterfeiting charges August 1, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News New city website released as part of software update RSS Johnson sewer line repairs continue RSS Vera Cruz paddlesport launch