STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF Allen )

IN THE Allen Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER:

02D08-2407-JT-000129

IN THE MATTER OF THE

TERMINATION OF THE

PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

BD – DOB 7/19/2024

A Safe Haven Infant

AND

Unknown Alleged Father (Alleged Father)

Unknown Alleged Mother (Mother) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION &

NOTICE OF TERMINATION

OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

HEARING

TO: Unknown Alleged Father

Unknown Alleged Mother and

Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts Unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Allen Superior Court, 715 S. Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802, for a(n) Termination of Parental Rights on 10/17/2024 at 9:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

The unnamed putative parent of a male infant was voluntarily surrendered on 7/19/2024 in Allen County, Indiana and was born on approximately 7/19/2024, or the person who claims to be a parent of the infant, is notified that a petition to terminate the parent-child relationship was filed in the office of the clerk of Allen Superior Court, 715 S. Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

If the unnamed putative parent seeks to contest the petition to terminate the parent-child relationship of the infant, the unnamed putative parent must file a motion to contest the petition in accordance with IC 31-35-1.5-8 in the above named court within twenty-eight (28) days after the date of service of this notice.

If the unnamed putative parent does not file a motion to contest the adoption within twenty-eight (28) days after service of this notice, the above named court shall hear and determine the petition to terminate the parent-child relationship. The unnamed putative parent’s consent is irrevocably implied and the unnamed putative parent loses the right to contest the petition to terminate the parent-child relationship or the validity of the unnamed putative parent’s implied consent to the termination of the parent-child relationship. The unnamed putative parent loses the right to establish a biological relationship with the child in Indiana or any other jurisdiction.

Nothing anyone else says to the unnamed putative parent of the infant relieves the unnamed putative parent of his or her obligations under this notice.

Under Indiana law, a putative parent is a person who claims that he or she may be the father or mother of an infant who has been voluntarily surrendered but who has not yet been legally proven to be the child’s father or mother.

This notice complies with IC 31-35-1.5-5 but does not exhaustively set forth the unnamed putative parent’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Christopher M. Nancarrow

Clerk of Allen Circuit and

Superior Courts

(Seal)

Mitchell J. Gerber, 24603-53

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

201 E. Rudisill Blvd., Suite 200

Fort Wayne, IN 46806

Fax: 317-232-1249

Work Phone: 260-403-9792

nb 8/10, 8/17, 8/24

hspaxlp