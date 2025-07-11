NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF

ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the Taxpayers of the City of Bluffton, Wells County, Indiana, that the Common Council of said City will, at the Council Chambers, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, meet on of August 5, 2025 at 5:30 o’clock P.M., to consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the 2025 budget.

TIF Lancaster $20,000

APPROPRIATE TO:

Premier Flats Revenue Bond $20,000

Taxpayers appearing at said meeting shall have the right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be automatically referred to the Department of Local Government Finance. The Department will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Bri Lautzenheiser

City Clerk Treasurer

