Kane Michael Lee Kinsey, 4, Bluffton, passed away at 4:11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. He was born in Marion, on Thursday, April 2, 2020, to Travis Kinsey and Brittany (Caudle) Kinsey.

Kane beat his cancer once; he was “One in a Million”. He loved dinosaurs, mowing, anything with wheels — trains, planes and automobiles. He loved watching wrestling. His loves were his medical team Gabby and Paula “Margaret”. He loved going to car shows with “The Goodfellaz” and Mississinewa Football games with “My Boy Reece”. He loved doing art in the garage with mom and Chad. He always enjoyed his cheese pizza at Goodfella’s Pizza. Kane also loved going to the Club Bingo with Mike and Shelley Moore, Kerri and Kevin “Blippi” Cole, and all the volunteers.

Survivors include his parents, Travis Kinsey and Brittany (Chad) Danels; siblings, Taylor Holiday, Izola Danels, Landon Danels, Max McClain and Cash Kinsey; grandparents, Pam Kinsey, Mark (Ginny) Caudle, Nancy Graves, Sindi (Bill) Wilhelm; great-grandparents, Randall (Kristi) Alsip and Cindi Hickey; and his dogs, Frank, Nitro, Bella, Zoe and Moe.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Jerry Kinsey; great-grandparents, Grover and Patricia Caudle and John Dixon; as well as his dogs, Azzy and Freckles.

The family will receive visitors from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral and Cremation Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St. in Gas City.

A service to celebrate Kane’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at the funeral home. Pastor Darryl Smith will be officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229.

Memories may be shared online at nswcares.com.