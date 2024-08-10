G. Joe Hanauer, 86, of Markle, passed away Wednesday morning July 31, 2024, at his home, after his four-year struggle with Alzheimer’s.

Joe was raised in Union Township of Wells County, and attended Union Center School for grade and high school, where he was an excellent basketball and baseball player. He graduated from University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio, in 1960 with a degree in education, and then a master’s in education from Ball State University in 1963. Joe was an outstanding basketball player at University of Findlay, and was a member of the college’s first team to play in the Division II NAIA national basketball finals. He was elected to the Findlay Hall of Fame in 1993.

Joe taught high school social studies, drivers training and coached basketball and baseball at Union Center School, Lancaster School, Norwell Middle School and High School from 1960 to 1995.

He also loved playing baseball and played in the Fort Wayne Senior Federation League for the Colonial Oilers through his 20s. His love for baseball was expressed through much of his adulthood by coaching Little League and Pony League in the Markle Fish & Game Club Park program. He also loved playing golf and worked at the Frazanda Golf Course near Huntington for over 15 years following his retirement from teaching.

He was a member of the NEA and Markle United Methodist Church and attended the Orange Beach United Methodist Church. Joe loved being a “snowbird” during the winter months and being in the sunshine of Orange Beach, Alabama. He loved U.S. History, as evidenced by the annual family trips to a variety of historical sites across the country. Joe instilled a love of the West in his daughter and enjoyed traveling to new places to visit as she moved around the country. His favorite past-time was coaching his children and watching his grandchildren participate in sports and attending all the sporting events. Joe loved his garden and farm, fishing in his pond, teaching the grandchildren to fish, play sports, and camping with them.

Joe was born on Feb. 27, 1938, in Zanesville, a son of the late Valentine H. and Freida R. (Jacobs) Hanauer.

He was united in marriage to Barbara J. Wisel on June 16, 1962 in Fort Wayne. Barbara survives.

Additional survivors include a son, Kent (Stephanie) Hanauer of Anderson; a daughter, Stephanie Hanauer of Gaston; a daughter-in-law, Laura Hanauer of Hartford City; four grandchildren, Tristen Hanauer, Georgia Hanauer, Avery (Christain) Poole and Isaac Hanauer; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Michael “Mick” Hanauer; two brothers, Dick Hanauer and John Hanauer; and two sisters, Lois Lothamer and Janice Sollberger.

Visitation will take place from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel 415 N. Lee St., in Markle.

Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions can be made out to either Stillwater Hospice or University of Findlay Oilers Club supporting baseball or basketball. Both can be sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46750.