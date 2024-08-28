Colleen McMillan, 93, of Warren and formerly of Jackson Township, passed away at 8:54 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Heritage Pointe.

Colleen was born at home on Saturday, April 11, 1931, in Grant County to Rhessa and Martha Slusher. She was a 1949 graduate of Jackson Township High School in Wells County. Colleen married Everett E. McMillan on Sunday, Nov. 5, 1950, in the Dillman Church; Everett preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 2016.

She was a member of the Jackson Home Economics Club and involved in the Women’s Mission Fellowship. Colleen was a faithful member of the Dillman Church in rural Warren, Wells County. She was a devoted wife, helping on the farm when needed, and a loving mother, staying at home raising her children, and a caring grandmother and great grandmother. Colleen was a talented seamstress, making clothing for her children and grandchildren when they were growing up, and she enjoyed gardening. She loved to spend her time quilting and would make quilts for her family on special occasions, like a wedding or the birth of a new grandbaby. Later in life, she began to enjoy working puzzles. When family or friends would stop by to visit her at Heritage Pointe, there would always be a puzzle started on the card table for visitors to help work on.

Loving survivors include her children, Joetta (Bill) McElhaney of Van Buren, Trudy (Ron) Westfall of Bluffton; Randal (Janice) McMillan of Montpelier, Ginger Arko of Goshen, Polly Mayer of Virginia, Cherry (Barry) Story of Bluffton, Daisy (Darrel) Groves of Fort Wayne, Becky (Kevin) Page of Bluffton, and Bonita (Stefan) Eckhardt of Waco, Texas; sister, Ruth (Jack) Schmidt of New Castle, 26 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and 43 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rhessa and Martha (Wagner) Slusher; husband, Everett McMillan; sister, Barbara Dunwiddie; and son-in-law, Steve Arko.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, located at 203 N. Matilda St. in Warren.

A service to celebrate Colleen’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at Dillman Church with Pastor Matt Kennedy officiating. Visitation will also be available one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in the Gardens of Memory in rural Marion, Huntington County.

Preferred memorials to honor Colleen’s life may be made to, Dillman Church, 8888 S. 1100 W. -90, Warren, IN 46792, and/or LifeWise Academy, PO Box 371, Bluffton, IN 46714 (in the memo line please write what school you’d like to help, ex. “Southern Wells,” “Northern Wells,” “Bluffton”)

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren. To sign our online guestbook and leave a condolence for the family, please visit glancyfuneralhomes.com