Dorothy Lucille Zaugg, 100, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at Christian Care Retirement Community. Dorothy was born Aug. 24, 1924, in Fort Wayne, daughter to the late Ervin and Flossie (Essner) Zaugg.

Dorothy worked her entire life farming and enjoyed nature while working outdoors and the simple things in life.

Surviving are her sister-in-law, Virginia Zaugg of Ossian; nieces, Joye (Rob) Fuess of Bluffton, and Barbara (Gerry) Grogg of Convoy, Ohio; and nephews, David (Tina) Zaugg of Tippecanoe, and Terry (Candice) Myers of Ossian.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Zaugg and Walter Zaugg; sister, Betty Myers; niece, Helen Cummins; and nephews, Richard Zaugg and Raymond Miller.

Funeral services will be on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Preferred memorials in memory of Dorothy may be made to The Good Samaritan Fund at Christian Care Retirement Community.

