Blaine Curtis Tonner, 21, of rural Hartford City, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, as the result of an accident.

Blaine was born on March 31, 2003, in Fort Wayne, to Trent C. and Michelle M. (Chattin) Tonner. He graduated from Southern Wells High School with the Class of 2021 and worked at specialties company, Union Hall 103 based out of Fort Wayne.

Blaine had a gift for fixing anything. He enjoyed working on cars, 4-wheelers, dirt bikes and anything with an engine. He would enjoy completing a project to sell on Marketplace and was always looking for the next thing to fix up. He also enjoyed building and shooting guns and spending time on a boat at Lake Cumberland and Lake James. Blaine was amazing with kids and was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. He had a servant’s heart and always enjoyed helping others.

Blaine married his high school sweetheart, Laurell “Frankie” (Wygant) on Nov. 19, 2022, at Southern Wells Community Church. He was excited to welcome their first child in Feb. of 2025. They attended Southern Wells Community Church, where Blaine and Frankie were involved in the nursery ministries.

Blaine is survived by his wife, Frankie; along with his parents, Trent C. and Michelle M. Tonner of Montpelier; his siblings, Spencer D. (Meghan) Tonner of Decatur, Jacob R. (Ireland) Tonner of Bluffton, and Brooke M. Tonner of Montpelier; and by his grandparents, Bill and Susan Tonner of Bluffton, and Rex and Vickie Chattin of Oaktown.

He is also survived by his in-laws, Lance and Ann Wygant of Bluffton; sisters-in-law, Madeline (Steven) Benefiel of Markle and Jordan Wygant of Uniondale. Blaine is survived by nieces and nephews, Waylon, Blake, Audrey, Lance, Artie, Luna and Lawson.

Blaine is preceded in death by his grandmother, Diana Tonner; and his uncle, Jason Chattin.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service on Friday. Funeral Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at Southern Wells Community Church, with Pastor Jerrod Mounsey officiating.

Burial will follow in the Garden of Chimes at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made payable to the Blaine Tonner Family Fund and directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to Blaine’s family at www.thomarich.com.