Beverly A. Irwin, 65, of Montpelier, IN, passed away on Aug. 26, 2024. She was born on July 6, 1959, in Camden, New Jersey.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Kimberly (James) Yencer of Montpelier, Joseph Warowitz of Pennsylvania, and Michael (Sarah) Warowitz of Berlin, Maryland, four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, special friend, Rob Yates, and siblings, Robert Doone, Christina Doone, and John Hoffman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Pauline (Simmons) Hoffman, and sister, Bonnie Doone.

At this time there will be no viewing or services.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.