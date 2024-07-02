Thelma Irene (Myers) Hill, 102, of rural Markle, went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, June 30, 2024, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Born April 28, 1922, in Williams County, Ohio, at her late parents’, Ethel and Alva Myers, home on the farm.

She married A. Herbert Hill on Dec. 7, 1941, and shared 50 years together until his death, Jan. 8, 1992. They moved to Wells County to buy their first farm in 1946. Thelma has resided in Wells County for 78 years.

She cherished being with her family, enjoyed reading, playing cards, games, knitting, crocheting and helped her husband with farming. She taught Sunday school and visited her church family when they were in nursing homes. When her six children were married, she made and decorated their wedding cakes. She made the flower girls, bridesmaids and maid or honors dresses for several of the weddings. She loved the hunting and fishing trips with her husband. After retirement, they spent their winters in Arizona for 12 years.

Thelma is survived by her children, Gerry Hill (Sherry), Janet Fox (Tom), Gwen Shady (Bud), Donna Bergman (Chris), Duane Hill (Debby, deceased), Marilyn Thrasher (Steve); 14 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren with one due August; five step-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, A. Herbert Hill of 50 years; her parents; her brothers, Howard, Myrl, Raymond and Donald; her daughter-in-law, Debby (Gaunt) Hill; and granddaughter, Abby (Hill) Helmke.

Visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service.

Funeral Services will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale.

Memorials may be made in Thelma’s memory to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.