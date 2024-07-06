Shirley Ann Guldice, 70, of Bluffton passed away Thursday morning, July 4, 2024, in Muncie.

She was born on Feb. 5, 1954, in Wells County to James and Betty (Booher) Marshall.

Shirley graduated from New Haven High School with the class of 1972. Shirley worked as a respiratory therapist before attending and graduating from Ivy Tech in the Nursing Program. She worked as an LPN at Christian Care from many years and retired from Woodcrest in Decatur in 2015. She was very talented and enjoyed cooking and baking.

On May 28, 2008, Shirley and Winfred “Wimp” Guldice were married. They enjoyed seven years together before Wimp preceded her in death on July 30, 2015.

Survivors include two sisters, Donna K. (Paul) Morgan of Liberty Center and Kathy S. (Gary) McDonald of Montpelier. She is also survived by a niece, Melissa (Brady) Johnson of Liberty Center; a nephew, James Hess of Fort Wayne; and her aunt, Beverly DeArmond of Bluffton; along with great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Shirley’s memory to Stillwater Hospice and can be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.