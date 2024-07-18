NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the County Council of said County, will meet at the Courthouse Annex in Bluffton, Indiana at 7:00 O’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 6th day of August 2024, to consider the following additional appropriations more than the budget for the current year.

HIGHWAY-ADMINISTRATION

Supervisor ERC Stipend

(1176-10136-000-0530) $19,730.74

Prop/Liab Ins

(1176-34100-000-0530) $49,338.75

20.205 BRIDGE 105 COORDINATION

Bridge 105 – Des #1902846

(8129-39404-000-0000) $99,228.81

2019 COURT INTERPRETER GRANT

Translation Services – Circuit

(9112-30121-000-0000) $998.52

Translation Services – Superior

(9112-30134-000-0000) $3,325.52

oj, nb 7/18

