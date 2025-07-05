IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

COUNTY OF WELLS

102 W Market St., Suite 302

Bluffton, IN 46714

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE MATTER OF:

AAMG FC PROPERTIES, LLC

V.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERNIE W DOHRMAN et al.

CAUSE NO. 90C01-2504-MF-000008

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: Unknown Heirs of Ernie W Dohrman and Unknown Occupant, Tenant, or Lessee

You are hereby notified that there has been in the Wells Circuit Court an action for foreclosure. You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of notice in which to respond to and in the event of failure to do so, judgment may be taken against you for the relief requested.

DATED this 25th day of June, 2025

Jerry N. Higgins, MSSW, JD 26712-22

Derek A. Harvey, Jr. 36172-53

Brian K. Sharp 37249-10

Ulrich, Sassano, Deighton, Delaney and Higgins, Co., L.P.A.

4834 Richmond Rd., Suite 201

Cleveland, OH 44128

Phone: (216) 360-7200

Fax: (216) 360-7210

jnhiggins@carlisle-law.com

dharvey@carlisle-law.com

bsharp@carlisle-law.com

Clerk

Wells Circuit/Superior Court

nb 6/28, 7/5, 7/12

