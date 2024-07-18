NOTICE OF HEARING FOR AREA PLAN COMMISSION 07/12/2024

Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 1st day of August, 2024, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comments on the petition(s) listed below.

1. Request of ProFed Federal Credit Union, 1710 St Joe River Drive, Ft Wayne, IN 46805 for the purpose of a Rezoning.

Current Zoning: B-3

Proposed Rezoning: R-3

Common Location: The subject property is located at 2.097 acres north of 1644 N Main St., Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 2.097 ac in the NE/4 28-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

2. Request of Mmatt Partnership, 110 E Monroe St, Bluffton, IN 46714 and Felger Investments, 5049 N SR 1, Ossian, IN 46777 for the purpose of a Development Plan.

Current Zoning: B-3

Proposed Development Plan: Proposed parking lot expansion.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 2095 Commerce Drive, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 3.792 acres SW/4 22-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

Dated this 12th day of July, 2024

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

