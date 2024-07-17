Edward Dale Thompson, 81, of Berne and formerly of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at his residence.

Edward was born in Bluffton on Jan. 27, 1943, to Donald R. and Wanneta Mae (Gallimore) Thompson.

Survivors include two sons, Edward E. Thompson of Fort Wayne, and Robert (Cherrene) Thompson of Bluffton; a brother William E. Thompson of Bluffton; along with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Wayne Thompson; a daughter, Vicki Lynn Thompson; three brothers, Joy Thompson, Jerry Thompson and Kenny Thompson; and three sisters, Betty Thompson, Donna Thompson and Jean Perry.

In accordance with Edward’s wishes, there will be no public services. Burial will take place at a later date.

Goodwin – Cale and Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.