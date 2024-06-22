Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 am on July 02, 2024 at the Wells Carnegie Govt Annex Multi Purpose Room 105, 223 W Washington St in the city of Bluffton in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR9037402 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) RENEWAL

Barnes Enterprises LLC 710 S. Jefferson St Ossian IN

D/B/A Tipsy Ditch Bar & Grill

RR9040312 Beer & Wine Retailer ‑ Restaurant RENEWAL

The Parlor City Brewing Company, LLC 212 W. Market St. Bluffton IN

D/B/A The Parlor City Brewing Company

Christopher Jan‑Michael Bryant 212 West Market St Apt 1 Bluffton, President

RR9041285 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) NEW

Pitties Grub & Pub, LLC 211 WEST MARKET STREET Bluffton IN

D/B/A Pitties Dog House

RR9041382 Beer & Wine Retailer ‑ Restaurant NEW

PAR AND BELOW, LLC 927 North Main Street Bluffton IN

D/B/A Par and Below

nb 6/22

hspaxlp