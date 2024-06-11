Home News Police Notebook: 06-11-2024 Police Notebook: 06-11-2024 June 11, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Fire chief voices concern with township contract RSS June report shows 28% of customers did not pay RSD bill RSS The Northmen & Cathy in concert at Ossian UMC