Perry L. Priest, 64, of Geneva, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 2, 2004, at his residence following an extended battle with cancer.

Perry was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan to Dale and Mary A. (Martin) Priest on Feb. 22, 1960; both parents preceded him in death.

Perry is survived by a sister, Paula A. Brown of Bluffton, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lenny Priest, and a sister, Shirley Dabelstein.

In accordance with Perry’s wishes, there will be no public services. Burial will take place at a later date.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.