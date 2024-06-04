Marilyn A. Leman, 87, a former resident of Bluffton and Roanoke, Ill., passed away Monday morning, June 3, 2024, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Marilyn was born in Strawn, Ill., on May 10, 1937, to Harold and Clara (Reiger) Honegger. She married Wallace J. Leman in Strawn, Ill., on June 5, 1955. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2020.

Survivors include four daughters, Cindy (Brett) Shorb of Buffton, Rhonda (Ed) Maller of Bluffton, Kari (Laura) Rogan of Colorado, and Sheri (Dave) Moser of Bluffton; four sons, Dr. Greg (Lela) Leman of Texas, Jeff (Val) Leman of Craigville, Ron (Kathy) Leman of Ossian, and Jon (Tammy) Leman of Yorktown; along with 38 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.

In addition to her husband and parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by a son, Matt Leman; two brothers, Roger Honegger and infant Herman Honegger; two grandsons, Cory Maller and Daniel Shorb; and a great-grandson, Taylor Maller.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2024, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Marilyn’s sons, Jeff Leman and Jon Leman will officiate. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Roanoke, Ill.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.