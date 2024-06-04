Douglas “Doug” L. Davis, 68, of Adrian, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 31, surrounded by his family.

Doug was born in Rochester, Indiana, on April 29, 1956, to Edward C. and Marjorie E. (Thompson) Davis. He married Susan Arnold in Adrian in September 1977. Susan preceded Doug in death in January 2022.

A 1974 graduate of Bluffton High School, he continued his education at ITT in Fort Wayne, graduating in 1976 with a degree in electrical engineering. He found his vocation at Bindex (Kansas City), now known as Honeywell, where he retired in 2017 with 35 years of service. Doug suffered a stroke in December 2017 which limited his abilities and changed the course of retirement, but still was able to enjoy his family and some traveling in his later years.

Doug was very active in the Adrian community, being a member of the Adrian Rural Fire Department and a member of the Western Missouri Antique Tractor Association. He had many hobbies, including going to local car shows with his 1967 Cougar.

As a boy, Doug accepted Christ as his Savior. He would always say that it was the single most important decision of his life. Doug was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Adrian for more than 45 years serving in many capacities — doing all things through Christ and for God’s glory.

Doug is survived by three daughters, Rachel (Steven) Davis of Amorett, Missouri, Sarah (Jim) Davis of Kansas City, and Faith (Matt) Hutchens of Adrian; two sons, Luke (Alexandria) Davis of Colville, Washington, and Ben Davis of Adrian; five grandchildren; as well as two brothers, Robert (Remie) Davis and Andy (Cindy) Davis, and one sister, Sherri (Ted) Harter, all of Bluffton.

A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, June 5, at Calvary Baptist Church in Adrian.

Local funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.