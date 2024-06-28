Carolyn Rose Wehner, 85, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, June 26, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Carolyn was born Sept. 16, 1938, in Bluffton, to Frank and Ethel (Gentis) Neff, both parents preceded her in death. She married Robert “Keith” Wehner on July 27, 1958, he survives in Bluffton.

In addition to her husband of 65 years, she is survived by four children, Tammy (Craig) Wolfcale of Bluffton, Gayle (Mark) Foglesong of Mountain Home, Idaho, Lisa Joann Wehner of Spokane, Wash., and Jim (Jolyn) Wehner of Atlanta; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to Carolyn’s parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Ned Neff and Phyllis Wolfcale.

In accordance with Carolyn’s wishes, there will be no public services at this time. A celebration of life service will be held later this summer. Burial will take place at a later date.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.