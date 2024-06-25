Carolyn A. (Grover) Siebert, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Sunrise at Cascade, Cascade, Michigan.

Born in Bluffton, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Della (Gerber) Grover. She was a member of New Haven United Methodist Church, New Haven. She retired in 1957 from Magnavox Corp after six years. She enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, and caring for animals.

She is survived by her son, David (Genevieve) Siebert; grandchildren, Joseph, Haley (Eric) Marshall, Claire and Elliane Siebert; and great-grandson, William Marshall. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James, in 2015; daughter, Julie Siebert, in 2022; and sisters, Bonnie Grover and Betty McKee.

There will be a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024, Elm Grove Cemetery, 3500 IN-124, Bluffton, followed by burial. Preferred memorials to the ASPCA. Arrangements by Harper’s Community Funeral Home, 740 St Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences please visit www.harperfuneralhome.com.