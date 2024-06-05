Andrew “Andy” K. Montgomery, 78, of Markle, passed away on Friday morning, May 31, 2024 in Fort Wayne.

Andy had served in the U.S. Army and then the Air Force for 31 years. After retirement from the Armed Forces, he worked part-time for Enterprise Rental Car for 17 years. He was a 1964 graduate of Marion High School and later received his Associates Degree in accounting from Marion College. Andy was a longtime member of the Markle United Methodist Church and had served as head usher, served on the Finance Committee and was known as the “Candyman” to the youth of the church. He loved to travel and bowl and bowled for many years in leagues through Baer Field in Fort Wayne.

Andy was born on May 5, 1946 the son of the late William N. and Marjorie Jane (Miller) Montgomery.

He was united in marriage to Claudia F. Cole on Aug. 23, 1969 in Jalapa, Indiana. Claudia survives.

Additional survivors include a son, Kent (Betsy) Montgomery of Belleville, Michigan; a daughter, Lori (Toby) Welpott of Anderson; six grandchildren, Mae Matney, Amy Montgomery, Laura Montgomery, Kelly Montgomery, Tori Welpott and Blaze Welpott.

He was preceded by his parents, William Montgomery and Marjorie Montgomery, and step-mothers, Helen Montgomery and Beverly Montgomery.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

Funeral Services will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service.

Interment will take place in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery in rural Huntington County.

Memorial contributions can be made out to the Wounded Warriors Project, sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.