STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF WELLS

IN THE WELLS

COUNTY COURT

Case Number:

90C01-2404-MI-000012

IN RE THE CHANGE OF

NAME OF:

Angela Jane Guzman

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Notice is given that I have filed a Petition for a Change of Name in the Wells County Court and that said petition will be heard by the Court on JUNE 18, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and file an objection.

Beth Davis

Clerk

