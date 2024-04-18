STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS COUNTY

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90D01-2403-MI-000008

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )

DEVON LEE BRICKLEY )

Petitioner )

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Devon Lee Brickley, whose mailing address is: 326 1/2 N. Marion St., Bluffton, IN 46714, and if different, my residence address is: , in the Wells County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Devon Lee Brickley has filed a petition in the Circuit Court requesting that last name be changed to Devon Lee Castano.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on May 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

Devon Brickley

Petitioner

03/12/24

Date

Kenton W. Kiracofe

Judicial Officer

nb 4/4, 4/11, 4/18

hspaxlp