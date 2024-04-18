NOTICE

The Wells County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals (PTABOA) will hold a meeting on Monday May 6, 2024. It will be in the Commissioner’s room in the Courthouse Annex at 223 W Washington St. Bluffton, Indiana beginning at 8:45 am. The Board will consider exempt properties that have been filed and scheduled for this date.

Upon completion of the business at hand, the Board will recess sine die until the next scheduled meeting.

This is an open meeting unless private financial information of the appellant is being presented.

oj, nb 4/11, 4/18

