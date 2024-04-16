Jacqualine “Jackie” Werling, 87, of Ossian, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Jackie was born in Fort Wayne, on Sept. 11, 1936; she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth (Dressler) Nord. Jackie was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Ladies Auxiliary for several years. She enjoyed her flowers and gardening.

Jackie is survived by her sons, Gary (Darlene), Scott, Steven (Charli), Darrin, Thomas (Kristi) and Blair Werling; seven grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and sisters, Emmalyn Downs, Rosalyn Henry and Donnalyn Unsicker.

She was also proceeded in passing by her husband of 55 years, Wilmer Werling.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514 East 750 North, in Ossian, with visitation one hour prior.

Visitation will also be held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St. in Ossian. Burial to follow the service at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery. Contributions in Jackie’s memory may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Ladies Auxiliary. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.