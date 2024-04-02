Denise Jackson, 67, of Ossian, passed away Friday evening, March 29, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Denise was born May 10, 1956, in Bluffton to Darnell and Mary (Carroll) VanOver and attended Bluffton High School.

She was a talented seamstress and worked at McHenry Knitting in Bluffton. Denise was the director of housekeeping and laundry services at Ossian Health Care for many years. She enjoyed doing crafts, arranging flowers and wreaths, crocheting, quilting and had a great talent for decorating. She enjoyed “Junking” at many garage and barn sales to find new treasures.

On June 25, 1994, Denise and Jerry Wade Jackson were married in Ossian.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry “Wade” Jackson of Ossian; and children Athena Salyers of Fort Wayne, Kristian Mertz of Churubusco, Robin (Erin) Salyers of Fort Wayne, Travis (Denise) Jackson of Ossian. Denise was a loving grandma to eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Curt (Lori) VanOver of Huntington, Shelia (Dave) Stanton of Geneva and Jolene (Gary) Kessie of Columbia City.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Misty (Jackson) Kent in 2017.

A Service to Celebrate Denise’s Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Chaplin Kris McPherson officiating. The family will receive friends from noon on Sunday until 3 p.m., the time of service.

Memorial may be made in Denise’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.