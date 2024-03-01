Bruce D. Klefeker, 71, of Bluffton, died Tuesday evening, Feb. 13, 2024, at his residence.

Bruce was born in Bluffton on Feb. 1, 1953, to Walter R. and A. Diane (Meadows) Klefeker-Enyart. Both parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include two sons, Justin (Sam) Klefeker of Fairfield, Ohio, and Ryan Klefeker of Carmel; two brothers, Walter (Teri) Klefeker Jr. of Ossian, and Doug (Tammy) Klefeker of Keystone; a sister, Diana (Dave) Collins of Liberty Center; along with five grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by a son, Aaron Klefeker; and a brother, Steve Klefeker.

A public graveside service will be held Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., at Grove Cemetery, 5200 S. 100 E., Poneto, IN. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.