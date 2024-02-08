Karen Marie Orr Miller, 80, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at her residence at the end of a three-year battle with cancer.

Karen was born in Pekin, Illinois, on July 10, 1943, to the late Donald Wiley Orr and Florence Louise Nix Orr. In 1965, Karen received a B.A. in sociology from Purdue University in West Lafayette, and married Dallas Howard Miller on June 26, 1965, in Bluffton. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother, lifelong homemaker, and school and church volunteer who also found time for several part-time jobs. She adored children, so her time as a special education school bus driver in Cobb County, Georgia, brought her immense joy, as did her volunteer roles teaching 4th grade Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and ESL classes.

While living in Georgia, Karen has been an active member of Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta, First Baptist Church in Ellijay, and Grace Fellowship in Greensboro. She has been an active participant in Community Bible Study since 2020. She was a wonderful organizer and master list-maker. Playing cards, working jigsaw puzzles, baking, cooking and reading were her favorite past-times. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing hymns with harmonies in her beautiful alto voice. She was known for being a loyal friend and encourager, sharing her gift of hospitality, and writing heartfelt letters to family and friends in need. She freely shared the Good News of Jesus with everyone she met.

During their 58 years of marriage, Dallas and Karen lived in Newburgh, Indiana, for nine years (1966-1975), Marietta, Georgia, for 33 years (1975-2008), and Ellijay, Georgia, for 11 years (2008-2019). They eventually moved to Greensboro, Georgia, where they have remained for the last four years (2019-2024).

Survivors include her husband, Dallas Howard Miller; sons, Michael Miller (Leslie) of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Mark Miller (Heather) of Albany, Georgia; daughter, Diana Mack (David) of Atlanta; brother, Glenn Orr of Wilmington, Ohio; grandchildren, Zachary Miller (Nicole) of Erie, Colorado, Joanna Miller and Emily Miller of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Ashley Mack and Christina Mack of Alpharetta, Georgia, Jackson Miller of Atlanta, Garrett Miller, Daniel Miller and Caleb Miller of Albany, Georgia; and sister-in-law Susan Orr of Indianapolis. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Orr.

A private ceremony will be held at the family’s home. Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Gathering / Celebration of Life to be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Grace Fellowship, 1971 South Main St. in Greensboro, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Samaritans Purse (samaritanspurse.org) or Cancer Support Services Daksha Chudger Lydia House, 1369 Interstate Parkway, Augusta, GA 30909 (cancersupportservices.org).

