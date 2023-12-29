Emma Jean Fox, 87, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Markle, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 27, 2023 at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.

Emma Jean was a 1955 graduate of Markle High School. She was a lifelong member of Markle United Methodist Church. Emma Jean was a member of the Red Hatters and PSI IOTA XI Sorority of Markle. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, cribbage and traveling.

Emma Jean was born Sept. 27, 1936 in Warren, the daughter of the late Merritt and Alberta (Dungan) Sutton.

She was united in marriage to William Goeglein on Jan. 27, 1956 in Markle. William preceded her in death in Aug. of 1974. She later married Jay Fox on Jan. 31, 1976 in Garrett, Ind. Jay preceded her in death in June of 2009.

Survivors include two sons, Nile (Lisa) Goeglein of Albany, Ind. and Alan (Rexette) Goeglein of Ossian; three daughters, Connie (Larry) Conner of Fort Wayne, Janet (Curt) Robinson of Indianapolis, and Joyce (Bob) Gowdy of Charlotte, N.C.; a sister, B. Joan Buroff of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 from 1:00–5:00 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee Street, Markle, Indiana.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel.

Memorial donations can be made out to Ride to Provide or Cancer Services of N E Indiana sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

To sign Emma Jean’s on-line guest registry visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com.