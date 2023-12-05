Charles Edward Okeley, 85, from Denham, Ind., and of Bluffton for over 30 years, passsed away Nov. 30.

He is survived by his wife, Orpha, and three children, Michael, Barbara and Diana. Also surviving are five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Charles retired from Fort Wayne Metals in Markle. He loved to fish, hunt, I.U. basketball and the Cubs.

Services will be help Dec. 9 at Roanoke Baptist Church, 11015 Laffeyette Center Rd. in Roanoke. Visitation will be at 3 p.m. and a service will follow at 4 p.m.

Memorials can be sent in care of the church in his name.