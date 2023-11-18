Suzanne Dunlap, 77, of Ossian, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

She was born Oct. 25, 1946, in Fort Wayne. She was the daughter of the late Chalmer Vernon Henschen and Edith Beatrice (Kinerk) Henschen. She was a long-time member of Waynedale United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed being a member of the bell choir. Suzanne worked for many years as a health insurance claims processor for Lincoln Life and ProClaim Plus providing caring and professional service for her clients. Suzanne also enjoyed shopping and spoiling her grandchildren. When remembering Suzanne, family and friends will think of her baking and her famous cookie bars that she made for various get-togethers.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Dunlap; daughters, Cherie (Randall) Hackworth, Michelle (Steve) Ziegler and Jennifer Dunlap; grandchildren, Mallory Hackworth, Madeline Ziegler, Samuel Ziegler and Jacob Ziegler; siblings, Lynn (Berniece) Henschen, Jay Henschen, Maryann Henschen (wife of her deceased brother Noel), Roger Dunlap (Sharon Lautzenheiser), Phyllis (Jim) Adams, Nancy (Harry) Latimer, Ruth Dunlap (Deb Maynard) and Chuck (Lynn) Dunlap; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also preceded in passing by her brother, Noel Henschen; and brother-in-law, Jerry Dunlap.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. at Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St. in Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road in Fort Wayne. Following the service, burial will be at Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Contributions in Suzanne’s memory may be made to Waynedale United Methodist Church Bell Choir or the American Cancer Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.