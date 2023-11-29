NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

DOCKET NO.

90C01-2311-EU-000053

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

Notice is hereby given that DENNIS D. JOHNSON was on the 15th day of November, 2023, appointed personal representative of the estate of ALAN U. JOHNSON, deceased, who died on the 31st day of October, 2023, and was authorized to administer his estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 15th day of November, 2023.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Matthew P. Hayes

Attorney for Personal Representative

Attorney No. 32002-02

GORDON & ASSOCIATES

PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton,IN 46714

(260) 824-9377

nb 11/22,11/29

hspaxlp