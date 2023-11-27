STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2309-MI-000021

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )

SHELBY KATHRYN CRUMP )

Petitioner )

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Shelby Kathryn Crump, whose mailing address is: 769 Clark Avenue, Bluffton, Indiana, and if different, my residence address is: , Wells County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Shelby Kathryn Crump has filed a petition in the Court requesting that her name be changed to Shelby Kathryn Esmarae Albion Jellison.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on February 15, 2024 at 8:30 a.m.

Shelby Kathryn Crump

Petitioner

November 22, 2023

Date:

Honorable Kenton W. Kiracofe

Judge, Wells Circuit Court

